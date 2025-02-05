ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 6768 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59004 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101593 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105059 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103505 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113283 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116899 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Siberia on rare earth resources: this is an element of guarantees of the presence and interest of our closest allies

Siberia on rare earth resources: this is an element of guarantees of the presence and interest of our closest allies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18530 views

Minister Sibiga said that Ukraine's rare earth resources will guarantee the presence of foreign business. The US is interested in developing Ukrainian deposits and protecting them.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Ukraine's rare earth resources will guarantee the presence of big business in Ukraine and the interest of our closest allies.

He said this during a press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, an UNN correspondent reports .

The victory plan presented by Volodymyr Zelenskyy included a point about the mineral resources that Ukraine is rich in, namely the possibility for our partners to invest and jointly develop them, because this is our common strategic interest

- Sibiga said. 

According to him, this is one of the specific goals of implementing peace through strength.

This is a certain element of guaranteeing the presence of big business in Ukraine and the interest of our closest US allies in developing such fields and protecting them. We have enormous opportunities for this, and this is our position that we are communicating to our American friends

 ,” the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He says that the range of common interests between Ukraine and its partners is not limited to strategic resources.

Recall 

US President Donald Trump said he wants to exchange rare earth metals from Ukraine for American aid, explaining that there has been “significant progress” in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.  

 UNN has collected information on what is known about rare earth metals. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics

