Siberia on rare earth resources: this is an element of guarantees of the presence and interest of our closest allies

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that Ukraine's rare earth resources will guarantee the presence of big business in Ukraine and the interest of our closest allies.

He said this during a press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, an UNN correspondent reports .

The victory plan presented by Volodymyr Zelenskyy included a point about the mineral resources that Ukraine is rich in, namely the possibility for our partners to invest and jointly develop them, because this is our common strategic interest - Sibiga said.

According to him, this is one of the specific goals of implementing peace through strength.

This is a certain element of guaranteeing the presence of big business in Ukraine and the interest of our closest US allies in developing such fields and protecting them. We have enormous opportunities for this, and this is our position that we are communicating to our American friends ,” the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He says that the range of common interests between Ukraine and its partners is not limited to strategic resources.

US President Donald Trump said he wants to exchange rare earth metals from Ukraine for American aid, explaining that there has been “significant progress” in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

