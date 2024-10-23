Shot a civilian during the occupation of Kyiv region: Russian military is suspected
Kyiv • UNN
During the occupation of Moshchun, a Russian soldier shot and killed a civilian who was putting out a fire. The soldier was served a notice of suspicion of violating the laws of war and premeditated murder.
The police served a notice of suspicion to a Russian soldier who shot at civilians during the occupation of the village of Moshchun in Kyiv region. One person died and another was injured. This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.
According to the investigation, in March 2022, during the occupation of the village of Moshchun, Bucha district, Kyiv region, the Russian was “patrolling” the area with two other servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.
They saw two local residents trying to extinguish a burning cargo van near a private yard.
Approaching them, the occupier opened fire from automatic weapons without warning, firing at least five aimed shots.
One man died on the spot from gunshot wounds, while the other man fell to the ground after being wounded and thus survived
As the OGP emphasized, the victims were civilians and did not participate in the armed conflict. They did not have any weapons, instruments or means that could justify the use of violence against them.
A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was served a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
