Shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Fico: official report on his condition

The Facebook account of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reports on his condition after he was shot, UNN reports.

Details

"Today there was an attempt on Robert Fico. He was shot several times and is now in a life-threatening condition," the statement said.

It was stated that he was being transported "by helicopter to Banská Bystrica, as it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the need for urgent intervention." "The next few hours are crucial," the statement said.

According to TV Markíz, he was taken from the helicopter on a stretcher to the intensive care unit. Since the rescuers covered the prime minister with a sheet, it was not possible to see whether he was conscious and what his injuries were, Denník N. points out.

71-year-old man shoots at Slovak prime minister - media