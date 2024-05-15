71-year-old man shoots at Slovak prime minister - media

The attempt on the life of the Slovak prime minister was probably carried out by a 71-year-old man from Levice, UNN reports, citing Denníka and TV Joj.

According to TV Joj, a 71-year-old man from Levice shot at Robert Fico.

Earlier it was reported about a middle-aged man. Police detained him after the murder.

According to Denník , who cites sources, Robert Fico's life is out of danger after the assassination attempt.

"He has injuries to his abdomen and, apparently, his arms and legs. He is currently being transported to a hospital," the statement said.

In Slovakia, there was a shooting and wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico, he is being taken to the hospital.