Shooting in the USA: person detained after assassination attempt on Kirk is not the shooter

The person detained in the US after the assassination attempt on conservative activist Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter, reports UNN with reference to NYT.

According to Utah Valley University spokesman Scott Trotter, police determined that the person detained after the shooting was not actually the shooter.

Earlier, the university stated that the suspect was in custody, and a video was seen online showing police detaining an elderly man.

Shooting in the USA: Charlie Kirk wounded in the neck, in critical condition

As reported by UNN, in the US, a suspect who attempted to assassinate conservative activist Charlie Kirk was detained, and police are investigating the shooting.