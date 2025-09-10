Shooting in the USA: person detained after assassination attempt on Kirk is not the shooter

$41.120.13
03:04 PM • 13203 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
September 10, 01:48 PM • 32057 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 22960 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
September 10, 12:25 PM • 26097 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 27665 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
September 10, 10:41 AM • 57908 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 79212 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM • 62646 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34610 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38772 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.September 10, 10:25 AM • 41763 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhotoSeptember 10, 11:41 AM • 22978 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 10161 views
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companiesSeptember 10, 01:09 PM • 10965 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in PolandSeptember 10, 01:20 PM • 11613 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:48 PM • 32057 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 10:41 AM • 57908 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 43290 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 79214 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 08:33 AM • 62647 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Karol Nawrocki
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 10429 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 77529 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 70661 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 66803 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 135263 views
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Shooting in the USA: person detained after assassination attempt on Kirk is not the shooter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

US police have determined that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

Shooting in the USA: person detained after assassination attempt on Kirk is not the shooter

The person detained in the US after the assassination attempt on conservative activist Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter, reports UNN with reference to NYT.

Details

According to Utah Valley University spokesman Scott Trotter, police determined that the person detained after the shooting was not actually the shooter.

Earlier, the university stated that the suspect was in custody, and a video was seen online showing police detaining an elderly man.

Shooting in the USA: Charlie Kirk wounded in the neck, in critical condition10.09.25, 23:02 • 602 views

Additionally

As reported by UNN, in the US, a suspect who attempted to assassinate conservative activist Charlie Kirk was detained, and police are investigating the shooting.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
The New York Times
United States