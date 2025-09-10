Shooting in the USA: person detained after assassination attempt on Kirk is not the shooter
US police have determined that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.
The person detained in the US after the assassination attempt on conservative activist Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter, reports UNN with reference to NYT.
According to Utah Valley University spokesman Scott Trotter, police determined that the person detained after the shooting was not actually the shooter.
Earlier, the university stated that the suspect was in custody, and a video was seen online showing police detaining an elderly man.
As reported by UNN, in the US, a suspect who attempted to assassinate conservative activist Charlie Kirk was detained, and police are investigating the shooting.