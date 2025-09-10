Shooting in the USA: Charlie Kirk wounded in the neck, in critical condition
Kyiv • UNN
Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, was wounded in the neck and is in the hospital. His condition is assessed as critical, but he remains alive.
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck. This was reported to CBS News by a representative of Turning Point USA, according to UNN.
He was wounded in the neck. He is in the hospital. His condition is not easy.
At the same time, Agriculture Minister Brooke Collins wrote on social media that Charlie Kirk is "still with us."
"Please keep praying. I heard he's in critical condition, but still with us," she writes on X.
Additionally
As reported by UNN, a suspect who attempted to assassinate conservative activist Charlie Kirk was detained in the US, and police are investigating the shooting.