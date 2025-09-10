Shooting in the USA: Charlie Kirk wounded in the neck, in critical condition

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 13000 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 31398 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 22683 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 25851 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 27460 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 57651 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 78966 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 62470 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34592 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38758 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.4m/s
57%
756mm
Popular news
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.September 10, 10:25 AM • 41638 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhotoSeptember 10, 11:41 AM • 22869 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 9950 views
EU prepares new sanctions package against 2600 Russians and companiesSeptember 10, 01:09 PM • 10837 views
It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in PolandSeptember 10, 01:20 PM • 11481 views
Publications
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 31381 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 57646 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 43104 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 78959 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 62464 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 10121 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 77430 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 70570 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 66718 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 135175 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Shooting in the USA: Charlie Kirk wounded in the neck, in critical condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, was wounded in the neck and is in the hospital. His condition is assessed as critical, but he remains alive.

Shooting in the USA: Charlie Kirk wounded in the neck, in critical condition

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck. This was reported to CBS News by a representative of Turning Point USA, according to UNN.

He was wounded in the neck. He is in the hospital. His condition is not easy.

- said Marketing Director Marina Minas.

At the same time, Agriculture Minister Brooke Collins wrote on social media that Charlie Kirk is "still with us."

"Please keep praying. I heard he's in critical condition, but still with us," she writes on X.

Trump's ally Charlie Kirk shot in US - media reports10.09.25, 22:06 • 1458 views

Additionally

As reported by UNN, a suspect who attempted to assassinate conservative activist Charlie Kirk was detained in the US, and police are investigating the shooting.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United States