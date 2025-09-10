Shooting in the USA: Charlie Kirk wounded in the neck, in critical condition

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck. This was reported to CBS News by a representative of Turning Point USA, according to UNN.

He was wounded in the neck. He is in the hospital. His condition is not easy. - said Marketing Director Marina Minas.

At the same time, Agriculture Minister Brooke Collins wrote on social media that Charlie Kirk is "still with us."

"Please keep praying. I heard he's in critical condition, but still with us," she writes on X.

Trump's ally Charlie Kirk shot in US - media reports

Additionally

As reported by UNN, a suspect who attempted to assassinate conservative activist Charlie Kirk was detained in the US, and police are investigating the shooting.