Shmyhal told what the UK's support will be spent on

Military support worth 2.5 billion pounds from the UK will go not only to the military but also to the defense industry. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a telethon, UNN reports .

Shmyhal emphasized that this is one of the largest amounts of military support for Ukraine. At the same time, such support is provided not only for one year, but for the entire 10 years of the agreement.

"Many partners have barriers to funding military support for Ukraine. They prefer to finance humanitarian and budgetary needs. It is very important that such a large amount will be financed to support the Ukrainian defense sector... We will also receive weapons, technological support and direct financing of our armed forces within these funds," the Prime Minister added.