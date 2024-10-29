Shmyhal makes a statement on pensions: assures that obligations will be fulfilled
Kyiv • UNN
During a government meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that the state will continue to fulfill its obligations to pay pensions. He emphasized that these obligations are carefully observed.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal assured that the state will continue to fulfill its obligations to pay pensions. He said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The state is carefully fulfilling and will continue to fulfill its obligations on pensions
According to him, UAH 65 billion was paid out this month, including to pensioners.
Addendum
Pension Fund On October 25, the Pension Fund completed financing pensions for October, allocating UAH 64 billion for pension payments.
Also, as of October 27, UAH 1 billion 459.1 million was allocated for housing subsidies and benefits; UAH 2 billion 552 million for insurance payments, including UAH 1 billion 384.1 million for sick leave.
Government announces “winter support package”: what Ukrainians will get29.10.24, 13:31 • 14055 views