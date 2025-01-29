Shmyhal arrives in Zagreb: what he will discuss with the Croatian leadership

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is on a visit to Zagreb, where he will hold talks with the Croatian leadership on energy security, demining and the approach of a just peace, as he announced on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"We have arrived in Zagreb, where we will hold talks with the Croatian leadership. We will meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and Speaker Gordan Jandroković. We will focus on the issues of European energy security, demining of Ukraine and the approach of a just peace," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, a meeting with representatives of Croatian business is also planned. He indicated that these talks would be aimed at attracting them to reconstruction projects and investments in Ukraine.

"We are strengthening our bilateral partnership for the welfare and victory of Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

