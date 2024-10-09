Zelenskyy held talks with Croatian Prime Minister in different formats: they agreed to develop defense cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic held talks in Dubrovnik in various formats: one-on-one and as part of delegations, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Zelensky thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine and Andrej Plenković personally for his leadership in providing defense support. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Croatia has already allocated 11 military packages.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail how to speed up the delivery of the announced aid packages and the preparation and filling of the next ones.

A separate focus of the conversation was cooperation in the defense sector. Among other things, they discussed the contribution to the domestic production of drones.

Humanitarian demining and the localization of enterprises in Ukraine are among the topics of the talks. Croatia is providing financial support and sharing its experience.

Particular attention was paid to the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children and wounded soldiers, European integration and the acceleration of the negotiation process, as well as the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Andrej Plenkovic noted how Ukraine ensures its resilience. In particular, the fact that despite constant Russian attacks, the state is restoring facilities destroyed by Russian aggression.

Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation