Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy held talks with Croatian Prime Minister in different formats: they agreed to develop defense cooperation

Zelenskyy held talks with Croatian Prime Minister in different formats: they agreed to develop defense cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12165 views

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Croatia held talks on military assistance, demining, and reconstruction. Croatia has provided 11 defense support packages and is sharing its experience in various fields.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic held talks in Dubrovnik in various formats: one-on-one and as part of delegations, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Zelensky thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine and Andrej Plenković personally for his leadership in providing defense support. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Croatia has already allocated 11 military packages.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail how to speed up the delivery of the announced aid packages and the preparation and filling of the next ones.

A separate focus of the conversation was cooperation in the defense sector. Among other things, they discussed the contribution to the domestic production of drones.

Humanitarian demining and the localization of enterprises in Ukraine are among the topics of the talks. Croatia is providing financial support and sharing its experience.

Particular attention was paid to the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children and wounded soldiers, European integration and the acceleration of the negotiation process, as well as the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Andrej Plenkovic noted how Ukraine ensures its resilience. In particular, the fact that despite constant Russian attacks, the state is restoring facilities destroyed by Russian aggression.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
croatiaCroatia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

