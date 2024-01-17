Shelling of Odesa: one casualty reported

A 62-year-old man was injured in a nighttime drone attack in Odesa. He received a shrapnel wound. This was reported by the head of the OVA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there is damage to civilian residential infrastructure in Odesa, fires have been reported, and there are injuries among the civilian population.

