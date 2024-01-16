A private entrepreneur was exposed in Odesa for demanding a bribe from a military man for helping his mother to get a disability certificate

The director of a private enterprise in Odesa demanded a thousand dollar bribe from an Armed Forces serviceman. In exchange for this money, he promised to assist in the preparation of disability documents for his mother with cancer. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

As noted, the private entrepreneur referred to his connections with people authorized to issue disability certificates, which would allow him to be exempt from military service in connection with caring for his mother.

The police detained the suspect while he was receiving a bribe of one thousand dollars.

In addition to the bribe amount, law enforcement officers seized 5,200 euros, 14,200 dollars and 1,000 hryvnias from the suspect's car, copies of medical documents related to the discharge from military service, a cell phone and other items of interest to the investigation, the police said.

on the fact of receiving an illegal benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit - Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.

He faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

