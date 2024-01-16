A private entrepreneur was exposed in Odesa for demanding a bribe from a military man for helping his mother to get a disability certificate

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 31389 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105567 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133927 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133395 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173913 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170749 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279161 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178110 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167090 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43915 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101112 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100702 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102632 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59742 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 31303 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279159 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257824 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24179 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133922 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105190 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105234 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121435 views
A private entrepreneur was exposed in Odesa for demanding a bribe from a military man for helping his mother to get a disability certificate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23984 views

In Odesa, a private entrepreneur was exposed for demanding a $1,000 bribe from a military man, promising to assist in the processing of documents for his mother's disability.

 The director of a private enterprise in Odesa demanded a thousand dollar bribe from an Armed Forces serviceman. In exchange for this money, he promised to assist in the preparation of disability documents for his mother with cancer. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

As noted, the private entrepreneur referred to his connections with people authorized to issue disability certificates, which would allow him to be exempt from military service in connection with caring for his mother.

 The police detained the suspect while he was receiving a bribe of one thousand dollars.

In addition to the bribe amount, law enforcement officers seized 5,200 euros, 14,200 dollars and 1,000 hryvnias from the suspect's car, copies of medical documents related to the discharge from military service, a cell phone and other items of interest to the investigation, the police said.

on the fact of receiving an illegal benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit - Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.   

He faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

Medical service official detained in Vinnytsia region for demanding bribe from a soldier for a certificate15.01.24, 15:37 • 24198 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

