Medical service official detained in Vinnytsia region for demanding bribe from a soldier for a certificate

An official who demanded a bribe of $2500 for assistance in obtaining a certificate of limited fitness for military service was detained in Vinnytsia region, UNN reports citing the National Police.

The official was detained during the transfer of a bribe of $2,500. During the searches, the police also seized almost $15,000 and over 100,000 hryvnias, as well as documentation and material evidence of the crime. According to the Deputy Head of the Investigation Department Yevhen Kronivets, the official used his position to extort money from a soldier who had restrictions due to illness. If the soldier refused, the suspect would petition for his full fitness for service.

The suspect is currently charged under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of influence), which provides for up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. The court imposed on him a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.