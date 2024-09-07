Shelling of civilian infrastructure in Poltava Region: preliminary reports of no casualties

The invaders attacked civilian infrastructure in Poltava community. This is reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

Details

Today, enemy shelling of civilian infrastructure was recorded in Poltava community. Information about the destruction and damage is currently being clarified.

According to preliminary data, no casualties were reported.

Authorities are urging all residents to stay in shelters until the danger is over.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that an explosion occurred in Poltava. The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the direction of Poltava.

