Shelling of civilian infrastructure in Poltava Region: preliminary reports of no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants attacked civilian objects in the Poltava community. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, but the authorities are urging residents to stay in shelters until the danger is over.
The invaders attacked civilian infrastructure in Poltava community. This is reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
Details
Today, enemy shelling of civilian infrastructure was recorded in Poltava community. Information about the destruction and damage is currently being clarified.
According to preliminary data, no casualties were reported.
Authorities are urging all residents to stay in shelters until the danger is over.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that an explosion occurred in Poltava. The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the direction of Poltava.