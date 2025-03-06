Shelling in Kherson region: one person died, four others were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops shelled 27 settlements in the Kherson region, damaging 35 private houses and infrastructure. As a result of the attacks, one person died and four were injured.
In the past day, enemy troops launched numerous strikes on peaceful settlements in the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
In particular, the shelling affected Antonivka, Bilozirka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Veletenske, Vesele, Dniprovske, Zmiivka, Zelenevka, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Mykolaivka, Mykilske, Mykhailivka, Molodizhne, Monastyrske, Novoberyslav, Olhivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Chervonyi Mayak, Chornobayivka, and the city of Kherson. The occupiers damaged 35 private houses, as well as destroyed a gas pipeline, outbuildings, and private vehicles.
As a result of the enemy's aggression, one person was killed, and four others were injured of varying degrees of severity.
Ukrainian drones destroyed an enemy training ground in Kherson region: dozens of casualties04.03.25, 23:05 • 19615 views