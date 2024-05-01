Shell exits the Chinese energy market - Reuters

Shell has left China's energy markets as part of CEO Wael Sawan's desire to focus on more profitable activities. Reuters reports this with reference to the company's announcement, UNN writes.

Details

Shell has decided to exit the energy value chain in China, which includes power generation, trading and marketing, the statement said. The decision came into force at the end of 2023.

We invest selectively in energy, focusing on extracting value from our electricity portfolio, which requires making tough choices, - the statement said.

In recent months, Shell has completed several businesses and projects, including retail electricity markets in the UK and Germany, as well as offshore wind projects.

