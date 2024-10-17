She tried to reconnoiter the Armed Forces of Ukraine's routes for supplying weapons to the frontline: SBU neutralizes Russian agents in two regions
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU CI detained three Russian agents who were collecting intelligence on the locations of the Defense Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. The detainees face 12 years to life in prison with confiscation of property.
SBU counterintelligence neutralized the FSB agent network that was reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces and strategically important facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia. Three Russian agents were detained in Donetsk and Odesa regions. They were a resident of Kramatorsk and two Odesa residents who supported racism, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.
Details
According to the SBU, on the instructions of the FSB, the detainees went around their cities and secretly recorded the railway junction stations involved in the transportation of heavy weapons and ammunition to the front.
An additional task for the agent from Donetsk region was to identify the positions of Ukrainian troops holding the line in the Kramatorsk sector. To do this, the woman traveled to settlements near the front line and solicited intelligence from local residents during everyday conversations.
The agents used a messenger to transmit the information to their Russian supervisor in the form of marks on Google maps with a detailed description.
The SBU officers documented the criminal activity of the defendants and detained them at their place of residence.
During the searches, the agents' cell phones were seized, which they used to communicate with their Russian supervisor.
SBU investigators served the two suspects a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
The criminal actions of another defendant are classified under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
All three are currently in custody. They face from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
