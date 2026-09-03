She coordinated arson attacks on the cars of Ukrainian military personnel — an agent of the Russian GRU was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, the court found an agent of Russian military intelligence, who was detained in 2024, guilty and sentenced her to up to 15 years in prison. She was charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law), UNN reports citing the SBU.

Details

As noted by the Security Service of Ukraine, the defendant was a local unemployed woman recruited by the enemy who was in direct contact with an employee of the Russian GRU. According to the investigation, she searched for and recruited potential perpetrators of Russian assignments in Ukraine.

It was established that the woman gave direct instructions to the defendants on making homemade incendiary devices, which they were supposed to use to destroy the vehicles of Ukrainian soldiers. During the investigation, the Security Service also documented the crimes of the agent's handler. According to the investigation, he remotely coordinated her activities: he assigned her to "replenish" the Russian agent network and monitor the commission of arson attacks - the SBU reported.

Her Russian handler was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (incitement to commit high treason). The punishment provides for 15 years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

As a reminder

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a serviceman whom Russian special services recruited to collect information about the Defense Forces in Odesa Oblast. According to the investigation, the man passed on the coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel and adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine.