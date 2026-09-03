She coordinated arson attacks on the cars of Ukrainian military personnel — an agent of the Russian GRU was sentenced to 15 years in prison

$44.610.1551.640.11
uken
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 3526 views
The court examines evidence in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors
01:01 PM • 9276 views
Increased leave, paternity leave, and combating workplace mobbing - a draft of the new Labor Code has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada
10:28 AM • 15925 views
Sybiga announced a "new dynamic" in peace efforts, calling progress without the US "unrealistic"
09:29 AM • 18479 views
It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do itVideo
September 3, 08:38 AM • 19851 views
"This definitely should not have happened" - SBU on the incident involving the HUR in KyivPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 30264 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
September 3, 05:49 AM • 24087 views
Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions
September 3, 04:17 AM • 25106 views
Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17Photo
September 2, 11:02 PM • 27046 views
The new U.S. campaign against Iran will not last too long - Trump
September 2, 07:20 PM • 29373 views
Incident between the SBU and the DIU — video of the shooting spreads onlineVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1.7m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a serviceman was detained for threatening a passerby with an assault rifle, police saySeptember 3, 05:17 AM • 10998 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 23061 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 29625 views
Rubio explained the CIA director’s unexpected visit to MoscowSeptember 3, 08:09 AM • 12602 views
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world Photo12:29 PM • 10492 views
Publications
IFA 2026 in Berlin: what new tech products will be shown to the world Photo12:29 PM • 10714 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
September 3, 08:19 AM • 30266 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhotoSeptember 3, 07:14 AM • 29859 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 69548 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
September 2, 12:26 PM • 85304 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 23270 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 44334 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 61700 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 56824 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 61819 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Technology
Film
Series

She coordinated arson attacks on the cars of Ukrainian military personnel — an agent of the Russian GRU was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

The court found an agent of Russian intelligence guilty of recruiting perpetrators and coordinating arson attacks on the cars of Ukrainian military personnel. Her handler is being prosecuted in absentia.

She coordinated arson attacks on the cars of Ukrainian military personnel — an agent of the Russian GRU was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Based on materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, the court found an agent of Russian military intelligence, who was detained in 2024, guilty and sentenced her to up to 15 years in prison. She was charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law), UNN reports citing the SBU.

Details

As noted by the Security Service of Ukraine, the defendant was a local unemployed woman recruited by the enemy who was in direct contact with an employee of the Russian GRU. According to the investigation, she searched for and recruited potential perpetrators of Russian assignments in Ukraine.

It was established that the woman gave direct instructions to the defendants on making homemade incendiary devices, which they were supposed to use to destroy the vehicles of Ukrainian soldiers. During the investigation, the Security Service also documented the crimes of the agent's handler. According to the investigation, he remotely coordinated her activities: he assigned her to "replenish" the Russian agent network and monitor the commission of arson attacks

- the SBU reported.

Her Russian handler was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (incitement to commit high treason). The punishment provides for 15 years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

As a reminder

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a serviceman whom Russian special services recruited to collect information about the Defense Forces in Odesa Oblast. According to the investigation, the man passed on the coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel and adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine