Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship

Snowboarding champion Shaun White and Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev have broken up after five years of relationship. According to a source, the decision was mutual, People writes, as reported by UNN.

Details

The 39-year-old snowboarding champion and the 36-year-old star of "The Vampire Diaries" have ended their engagement and separated after five years of living together, the publication exclusively confirms.

A source close to the couple says that "it was a mutual decision, and it wasn't easy, but it was made with love and deep respect for each other." Representatives for White and Dobrev did not respond to People's request for comment.

White and Dobrev were last photographed together on August 31, 2025, in Los Angeles, holding hands. But on September 7, Dobrev walked the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Eternity" at the Toronto International Film Festival without her 5-carat diamond engagement ring, which her beloved had given her. She also unpinned her engagement post.

Addition

The couple first crossed paths in 2012 at an awards ceremony, but their true acquaintance only happened in 2019, when they were both invited to speak at an event in Florida organized by Tony Robbins. Recalling a dinner together after the event, the three-time Olympic champion told People in January 2022 that he "didn't really know anything about Dobrev then." However, he was impressed when colleagues started asking to take pictures with the actress.

"And I was like, 'What's going on? What's going on?' It was actually really funny," he admitted.

The couple's romantic relationship began that same year, and by the beginning of the pandemic, they were already living together. According to the athlete, this period brought them even closer.

In the following years, the couple became regular guests on red carpets and actively shared moments of their life together on social media. In 2022, Dobrev supported White during his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing. It was then that he cautiously spoke about their engagement.

In October 2024, White proposed to Dobrev during dinner at The Golden Swan restaurant in New York. He convinced his beloved that they were heading to a CFDA/Vogue event organized by Anna Wintour, and instead presented her with a 5-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring.

