02:55 PM • 408 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 590 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 5936 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 10041 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 12994 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 12486 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 12806 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 13899 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 13734 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
September 11, 07:11 AM • 19272 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
Publications
Exclusives
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke up after five years of relationship, their decision was mutual. Dobrev appeared without an engagement ring at the film festival, which confirmed the breakup.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationship

Snowboarding champion Shaun White and Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev have broken up after five years of relationship. According to a source, the decision was mutual, People writes, as reported by UNN.

Details

The 39-year-old snowboarding champion and the 36-year-old star of "The Vampire Diaries" have ended their engagement and separated after five years of living together, the publication exclusively confirms.

A source close to the couple says that "it was a mutual decision, and it wasn't easy, but it was made with love and deep respect for each other." Representatives for White and Dobrev did not respond to People's request for comment.

White and Dobrev were last photographed together on August 31, 2025, in Los Angeles, holding hands. But on September 7, Dobrev walked the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Eternity" at the Toronto International Film Festival without her 5-carat diamond engagement ring, which her beloved had given her. She also unpinned her engagement post.

Addition

The couple first crossed paths in 2012 at an awards ceremony, but their true acquaintance only happened in 2019, when they were both invited to speak at an event in Florida organized by Tony Robbins. Recalling a dinner together after the event, the three-time Olympic champion told People in January 2022 that he "didn't really know anything about Dobrev then." However, he was impressed when colleagues started asking to take pictures with the actress.

"And I was like, 'What's going on? What's going on?' It was actually really funny," he admitted.

The couple's romantic relationship began that same year, and by the beginning of the pandemic, they were already living together. According to the athlete, this period brought them even closer.

In the following years, the couple became regular guests on red carpets and actively shared moments of their life together on social media. In 2022, Dobrev supported White during his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing. It was then that he cautiously spoke about their engagement.

In October 2024, White proposed to Dobrev during dinner at The Golden Swan restaurant in New York. He convinced his beloved that they were heading to a CFDA/Vogue event organized by Anna Wintour, and instead presented her with a 5-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring.

The star of "The Vampire Diaries" will play in the series about the war in Ukraine27.11.24, 15:17 • 115972 views

