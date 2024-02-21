"Shame and disgrace": Polish Consul General in Lviv apologizes to Ukraine for farmers' protests on the border

Polish Consul General in Lviv Eliza Dzwonkiewicz condemned the actions of Polish farmers blocking the border and apologized to Ukraine for the actions of the farmers. This is stated in her post on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The Polish Consul General noted that she could no longer remain silent and pretend that she did not see the actions "that disgrace Poland on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

I cannot pretend that I do not see these shameful actions of Poland on the Polish-Ukrainian border. I apologize to you, dear Ukrainian friends. What is happening cannot be the work of my compatriots - Dzvonkevych wrote.

She compared the current situation with the blockade of the border of a warring country to the events of World War II. Back then, the Russians refused to allow Allied planes with aid for Warsaw to land.

Will lead to loss of jobs: Polish minister warns against complete blockade of Ukraine's border

What are "Polish" farmers and transport workers doing today? I do not believe that they are Poles... A true Pole would never stab a neighbor who is fighting for freedom. It's not about the demands, it's about the form of protest. Shame and disgrace. I apologize to the warring Ukraine, I am sorry - said the Consul General of Poland in Lviv

The Consul General illustrated her post with a painting by a Ukrainian artist, which she received from her as a thank you for the assistance provided by the Poles to Ukrainians after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to her, the painting symbolically represents sisters in an embrace - Ukraine and Poland.

Recall

Polish and Ukrainian officials held emergency talks to resolve a dispute over the blocking of border crossings caused by Polish farmers' protests against food imports from Ukraine.

Warsaw does not rule out further restrictions on Ukrainian exports