"Shame and disgrace": Polish Consul General in Lviv apologizes to Ukraine for farmers' protests on the border

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
"Shame and disgrace": Polish Consul General in Lviv apologizes to Ukraine for farmers' protests on the border

"Shame and disgrace": Polish Consul General in Lviv apologizes to Ukraine for farmers' protests on the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29868 views

The Consul General of Poland in Lviv condemned the actions of Polish farmers who blocked the border with Ukraine and apologized to Ukraine for the farmers' actions.

Polish Consul General in Lviv Eliza Dzwonkiewicz condemned the actions of Polish farmers blocking the border and apologized to Ukraine for the actions of the farmers. This is stated in her post on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details 

The Polish Consul General noted that she could no longer remain silent and pretend that she did not see the actions "that disgrace Poland on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

I cannot pretend that I do not see these shameful actions of Poland on the Polish-Ukrainian border. I apologize to you, dear Ukrainian friends. What is happening cannot be the work of my compatriots

- Dzvonkevych wrote.

She compared the current situation with the blockade of the border of a warring country to the events of World War II. Back then, the Russians refused to allow Allied planes with aid for Warsaw to land. 

Will lead to loss of jobs: Polish minister warns against complete blockade of Ukraine's border20.02.24, 19:51 • 28656 views

What are "Polish" farmers and transport workers doing today? I do not believe that they are Poles... A true Pole would never stab a neighbor who is fighting for freedom. It's not about the demands, it's about the form of protest. Shame and disgrace. I apologize to the warring Ukraine, I am sorry

- said the Consul General of Poland in Lviv

The Consul General illustrated her post with a painting by a Ukrainian artist, which she received from her as a thank you for the assistance provided by the Poles to Ukrainians after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to her, the painting symbolically represents sisters in an embrace - Ukraine and Poland.

Recall

Polish and Ukrainian officials held emergency talks to resolve a dispute over the blocking of border crossings caused by Polish farmers' protests against food imports from Ukraine.

Warsaw does not rule out further restrictions on Ukrainian exports21.02.24, 12:03 • 31081 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
lvivLviv
polandPoland

