Warsaw does not rule out further restrictions on Ukrainian exports

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104025 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113302 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155906 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256451 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175273 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166240 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37273 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43265 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 50032 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 47734 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36301 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256451 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229405 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240768 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227315 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104025 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76427 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82418 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114187 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115022 views
Warsaw does not rule out further restrictions on Ukrainian exports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31082 views

Poland has warned Ukraine that it may impose additional restrictions on Ukrainian products if no agreement is reached.

Today, the ball is in Ukraine's court: either it wants to reach an agreement with Poland, or the Polish side will have to impose additional restrictions on imports of Ukrainian goods, Polish Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Tuesday, UNN reports citing PAP.

Details

On the Polsat News program, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture was asked, among other things, whether the Polish government was considering a unilateral embargo on imports of additional agri-food products from Ukraine. Kolodziejczak reminded that wheat, corn, sunflower, and rapeseed cannot be imported into Poland.

He said that on Wednesday, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solsky.

Today, the ball is in Ukraine's court. Either they want to negotiate with us, or we will have to impose additional restrictions

- Kolodziejczak added.

He also announced talks with the protesting farmers to begin next week.

Addendum

On Tuesday, numerous farmers' protests took place across Poland, including blocking roads, highways and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. The farmers are opposed to the influx of Ukrainian goods, as well as European policies related to the so-called Green Deal.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics

