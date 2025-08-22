$41.220.16
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 14933 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 31360 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 32922 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 39929 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 22940 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33800 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72037 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79275 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81865 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Shalimov Center performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Shalimov Center performed a unique TIPS operation to treat liver cirrhosis. A patient from Odesa, who had complications due to hepatitis C, felt significant improvement just one month after the intervention.

Shalimov Center performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosis

The O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosis. As a result of effective treatment, the patient felt a noticeable improvement within a month, UNN writes with reference to the website of the O.O. Shalimov NSCS&T.

Details

Ihor came to our Center from Odesa. His treatment path began with a diagnosis of hepatitis C, which over time became complicated and led to liver cirrhosis. As a result of cirrhosis, ascites developed - pathological accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. This complication significantly affected the quality of life: the volume of the abdomen significantly increased, weight reached 118 kg, severe weakness appeared, movement became limited. Huge doses of diuretics did not work

 - said the Shalimov Center.

It is noted that after examination at the local hospital, Ihor was referred to the Center for further specialized treatment.

At the O.O. Shalimov NSCS&T, the patient underwent transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunting (TIPS) - a minimally invasive endovascular intervention. The essence of the procedure is the implantation of a special stent to create drainage between the hepatic and portal veins

- explained the Shalimov Center.

The Center also said that the procedure is performed using a thin guide wire under X-ray and ultrasound control. It is explained that TIPS effectively reduces pressure in the portal system and is used to support patients with liver cirrhosis who need a transplant.

Ihor came for a follow-up visit a month after the intervention. Thanks to the professional approach and support of the team of doctors, he notes a noticeable improvement in his well-being 

- reported the Center.

The Shalimov Center team continues to provide highly qualified assistance to patients with severe liver diseases. At the same time, modern treatment methods are combined with an individual approach.

Addition

The Shalimov Center said that portal hypertension can lead to serious complications in liver function, which in turn causes renal and respiratory failure. The only effective way to solve this problem is the TIPS operation.

The O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology explained the importance of lifelong immunosuppressive drug intake after transplantation. These drugs suppress immune reactions that arise in response to a foreign organ, ensuring the engraftment and functioning of the transplanted organ.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Health
Medicinal products
Odesa