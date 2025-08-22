Shalimov Center performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosis

The O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology performed a unique operation to treat liver cirrhosis. As a result of effective treatment, the patient felt a noticeable improvement within a month, UNN writes with reference to the website of the O.O. Shalimov NSCS&T.

Details

Ihor came to our Center from Odesa. His treatment path began with a diagnosis of hepatitis C, which over time became complicated and led to liver cirrhosis. As a result of cirrhosis, ascites developed - pathological accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. This complication significantly affected the quality of life: the volume of the abdomen significantly increased, weight reached 118 kg, severe weakness appeared, movement became limited. Huge doses of diuretics did not work - said the Shalimov Center.

It is noted that after examination at the local hospital, Ihor was referred to the Center for further specialized treatment.

At the O.O. Shalimov NSCS&T, the patient underwent transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunting (TIPS) - a minimally invasive endovascular intervention. The essence of the procedure is the implantation of a special stent to create drainage between the hepatic and portal veins - explained the Shalimov Center.

The Center also said that the procedure is performed using a thin guide wire under X-ray and ultrasound control. It is explained that TIPS effectively reduces pressure in the portal system and is used to support patients with liver cirrhosis who need a transplant.

Ihor came for a follow-up visit a month after the intervention. Thanks to the professional approach and support of the team of doctors, he notes a noticeable improvement in his well-being - reported the Center.

The Shalimov Center team continues to provide highly qualified assistance to patients with severe liver diseases. At the same time, modern treatment methods are combined with an individual approach.

Addition

The Shalimov Center said that portal hypertension can lead to serious complications in liver function, which in turn causes renal and respiratory failure. The only effective way to solve this problem is the TIPS operation.

The O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology explained the importance of lifelong immunosuppressive drug intake after transplantation. These drugs suppress immune reactions that arise in response to a foreign organ, ensuring the engraftment and functioning of the transplanted organ.