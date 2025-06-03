"Shahed" attack on Chernihiv: two people injured, private house burned down

Two people were injured as a result of the fall of Shaheds in Chernihiv on the night of June 3. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, one person was seriously injured and taken to a medical facility. The second person sustained moderate injuries.

As a result of the fall of Shaheds in the city, a private house burned down. A five-story building and several private houses were damaged - wrote Bryzhynskyi.

He clarified that the wounded are being provided with all necessary assistance. A headquarters for ликвидации consequences has been deployed at the scene, "all emergency services are working."

Let us remind you

In Chernihiv, on the night of Tuesday, June 3, a "Shahed" hit was recorded, resulting in casualties. According to Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, the hit occurred in the private sector of the city.

