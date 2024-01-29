ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Shahed-136" received a new version of the Russian-made warhead - media

"Shahed-136" received a new version of the Russian-made warhead - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28585 views

Media reports that Shahed-136 received a new version of the Russian-made warhead

Kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136" type have received a new version of the Russian-made warhead, which now has additional cumulative and thermal effects. This was reported by Defence Express, UNN wrote.

The publication notes that the warhead is a continuation of the development of the previous one with the MSNI index, during the modernization of which it received additional cumulative and incendiary (thermal) effects. And this is the third version of the Russian warhead after the appearance of warheads with the BSF index in July 2023.

Defence Express writes that the markings of the new combat unit include the index "BST-52" and also contain the number 206-2-23, which indicates that it was produced in 2023. The exact meaning of "206-2" can only be determined after more data is available for analysis.

The new warhead has a cumulative notch, which is responsible for creating the cumulative jet. But the most dangerous thing is the additional thermal effect of the BST-52 explosion, which is provided by the incendiary elements installed inside the warhead, which are apparently thermal "checkers.

According to the publication, the unconfirmed information about a thermobaric warhead on the Shahed-136 in early December 2023 may have been caused by this warhead with an additional incendiary effect.

Optional

The director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Oleksandr Ruvin, previously reported that Russians had begun to supplement the combat unit of kamikaze drones with shrapnel.

"The finished striking elements look like tungsten balls of the same diameter. The principle of operation is similar to shrapnel artillery shells. At the moment of detonation, the explosive part explodes, scattering small metal fragments (shrapnel) in different directions. Shrapnel scatters and damages objects in the area of impact. Such a cynical "modification" may indicate the enemy's desire to inflict more damage directly on people. The number of ready-made striking elements that the Russians use to equip the Shahed 136 is not enough to significantly destroy structures or buildings. However, such fragments can cause severe injuries to people directly. The balls cover a large area at the moment of departure and can hit any unprotected part of the body," noted Ruvin.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136

