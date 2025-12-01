$42.270.07
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 894 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 2784 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 8046 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 12686 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 16464 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19172 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 33210 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19057 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 34196 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37110 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Sesame is a source of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, and sprouting it increases the calcium content to 1500 mg per 100 grams. However, sesame can be a strong allergen and is not recommended for varicose veins, blood clots, pregnancy, low blood pressure, and kidney diseases.

Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
Photo: pixabay

Sesame is not just an oriental addition to dishes; it is a source of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. It is very beneficial if consumed correctly, specifically: raw, thermally unprocessed. However, its beneficial properties depend on the method of consumption, writes UNN.

Details

Sesame seeds consist of monounsaturated fats, which help lower cholesterol. If sesame is roasted, the protein will be absorbed better, and the roasted seeds will produce protein. Antioxidants in sesame lower blood pressure, and its magnesium content is beneficial for the heart.

The greatest benefit is calcium

However, calcium is what sesame is most famous for. Regular raw sesame contains 975 mg of calcium per 100 grams, but this figure can be increased to as much as 1500 mg simply by sprouting it. And enzymes will promote better absorption of calcium in the body.

Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets03.11.25, 14:26 • 5183 views

So, sprouting sesame takes 1-3 days. To do this, choose a container with a flat bottom, place the washed seeds in a single layer, cover them with a thin gauze, and pour warm water over them so that all the seeds are submerged in the liquid. Place the container in a warm and dark place and wait. The ready sprouts should be rinsed with water, and that's it, they are ready for consumption. Note that the daily norm of this product is 50-100 g; it can be consumed plain or in dishes. Such sesame strengthens bones, nails, restores tooth enamel, and is useful for arthritis and osteochondrosis.

Who should be careful with sesame consumption

It should be noted that despite its beneficial properties, sesame is a strong allergen, especially for children. Another negative aspect is that sesame consumption promotes blood clotting, so it is not recommended for use with varicose veins and blood clots. Pregnant women, people with low blood pressure, and kidney diseases should also be careful when consuming sesame.

Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like14.11.25, 14:13 • 62801 view

Oleksandra Mesenko

HealthLife hackPublications