SES warns of fraudulent messages about alleged plan to evacuate Ukrainians

The messages that Ukrainians began to receive about the alleged evacuation plan are the work of cyber fraudsters, the State Emergency Service said, UNN reports.

Today, Ukrainians have started receiving messages allegedly from the State Emergency Service regarding the evacuation plan with suspicious links! We officially inform you: this is the work of cyber fraudsters! - the SES said in a statement.

The agency noted that they did not send out these messages, and it is extremely dangerous to follow the links!

They also urged to trust only trusted sources and to remember that all relevant information is always posted on the official website and social media pages of the SES.

Fake video of a shot at a TCC worker is being spread in Russia - police urge to trust only official sources