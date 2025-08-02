"Servant of the People" party prepares to expel MP Kuznetsov: statement details

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 3140 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 7362 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
11:37 AM • 22794 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 78780 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 213148 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 197967 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 109418 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 102869 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 194317 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 75230 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.2m/s
55%
750mm
Popular news
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"August 2, 07:35 AM • 105500 views
Druzhkivka came under a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation: the market was affected, 5 woundedAugust 2, 09:20 AM • 22020 views
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 7412 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapse12:41 PM • 8646 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine02:04 PM • 16384 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 3146 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 213153 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 116727 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 197972 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 132654 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 7366 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 44780 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 84415 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 101962 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 177636 views
Actual
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner

"Servant of the People" party prepares to expel MP Kuznetsov: statement details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The "Servant of the People" political party is considering expelling People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov from its ranks. This is due to the exposure by NABU and SAP of large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW, in which Kuznetsov is a suspect.

"Servant of the People" party prepares to expel MP Kuznetsov: statement details

The political party "Servant of the People" is considering the expulsion of People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov from its ranks. This was stated in the party's Telegram statement, as reported by UNN.

Details

As stated by the party, they expect a "fair and objective consideration of the case in court." They also confirmed their support for the activities of NABU and SAP in the fight against corruption.

The state has all the necessary mechanisms for effective anti-corruption efforts. The recently adopted law by the Verkhovna Rada, initiated by the President, strengthened the independence of anti-corruption institutions and created additional guarantees for their work. Only through the joint efforts of all branches of government is it possible to overcome corruption in our country

- the statement reads.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office uncovered large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Among the defendants are a current people's deputy, as well as the heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and National Guard servicemen.

Later, the faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine announced the suspension of membership of MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov due to his involvement in a corruption scandal involving drone procurement.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Guard of Ukraine
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine