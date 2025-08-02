"Servant of the People" party prepares to expel MP Kuznetsov: statement details

The political party "Servant of the People" is considering the expulsion of People's Deputy Oleksiy Kuznetsov from its ranks. This was stated in the party's Telegram statement, as reported by UNN.

Details

As stated by the party, they expect a "fair and objective consideration of the case in court." They also confirmed their support for the activities of NABU and SAP in the fight against corruption.

The state has all the necessary mechanisms for effective anti-corruption efforts. The recently adopted law by the Verkhovna Rada, initiated by the President, strengthened the independence of anti-corruption institutions and created additional guarantees for their work. Only through the joint efforts of all branches of government is it possible to overcome corruption in our country - the statement reads.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office uncovered large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

Among the defendants are a current people's deputy, as well as the heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and National Guard servicemen.

Later, the faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine announced the suspension of membership of MP Oleksiy Kuznetsov due to his involvement in a corruption scandal involving drone procurement.