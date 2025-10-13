$41.600.10
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 4108 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 8522 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 11291 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 11584 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 11236 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 12496 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 13009 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 19423 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 12116 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 2408 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 4070 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 5286 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 5544 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 43802 views
Sequence of steps needs to be discussed: Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington this week. The meeting will take place on October 17 after two telephone conversations between the leaders.

Sequence of steps needs to be discussed: Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump this week to discuss a sequence of steps that the Ukrainian leader wants to propose to Trump. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

Details

This week, I will meet with President Trump in Washington. I think we need to discuss a sequence of steps that I want to propose to the President.

- said Zelenskyy. 

Recall

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17. The meeting will take place after two phone calls between the leaders last weekend, during which they discussed military support and ways to end the war with Russia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

