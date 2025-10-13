Sequence of steps needs to be discussed: Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump this week to discuss a sequence of steps that the Ukrainian leader wants to propose to Trump. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN.

Details

This week, I will meet with President Trump in Washington. I think we need to discuss a sequence of steps that I want to propose to the President. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, October 17. The meeting will take place after two phone calls between the leaders last weekend, during which they discussed military support and ways to end the war with Russia.