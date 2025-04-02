Senator Cory Booker spoke out against Donald Trump's policies for over 25 hours
Democrat Cory Booker accused Trump of undermining democracy and criticized the reduction of the federal government. His 25-hour speech broke the record of 1957.
U.S. Democratic Senator Cory Booker spoke out against President Donald Trump for more than 25 hours.
In his speech, Booker accused Trump of "irresponsibly" challenging the country's democratic institutions. He criticized the Republican president's and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk's campaign to cut significant parts of the federal government.
Our institutions are being attacked irresponsibly and unconstitutionally, even destroyed.
He added: This is a moral moment for all Americans. It is about the rightness or wrongness of the actions of the US administration.
55-year-old Cory Booker is a black senator: he was first elected in 2013. His speech lasted 25 hours and 5 minutes: he broke the record set by Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina in 1957. He then advocated for the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1957.
