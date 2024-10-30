Second victim of missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: 55-year-old man dies in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
A 55-year-old man wounded in a Russian missile strike on October 28 dies in a Kryvyi Rih hospital. The total number of victims of the attack increased to two, with 14 other people injured.
In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, the number of victims of a Russian missile attack on October 28 has increased. One of the men who was injured in the attack died in hospital. Today is a day of mourning in the city. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the RMA Serhiy Lysak and the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul.
Tragic news from Kryvyi Rih. A man who was injured during the last rocket attack on the city died in hospital. The doctors did their best. However, the injuries were too severe
Vilkul added that at 08:50 a man of 55 died, diagnosed with an open head injury, brain contusion, fracture of the base of the skull
This is the second victim of the latest terrorist missile attack on the city.
A day of mourning has been declared in Kryvyi Rih today.
Earlier it was reported that a 39-year-old man was killed and the number of injured increased to 14 as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on a residential area of Kryvyi Rih