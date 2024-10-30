“Second after Google": how many Ukrainians already use Diia
Kyiv • UNN
The state-owned online service Diia has passed the 21 million user mark. The app is the second most popular Ukrainian app in the AppStore after Google.
More than 21 million Ukrainians are already using the Diia online public service, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
21+ million Ukrainians already use Diia! We are growing every day. In January, we passed the 20 million mark and are scaling further. We consistently rank second after Google in terms of popularity among Ukrainian apps in the AppStore
According to him, with Diia, Ukrainians get married, start businesses, buy new housing and restore destroyed ones, save time and gradually forget about photocopies. Thus, according to the service, 600+ couples have already gotten married on Diia, 6,700+ couples have applied for marriage on the service, and 1,300,000+ have proposed to each other.
"Diia has become a state superapp that is hard to imagine life without. On the day of Diia's launch, we monitored the number of downloads and authorizations, and then we dreamed of the first million users. Five years have passed, and now we see 21,000,000 on the dashboard, which is a great result that motivates us to move forward and digitalize further," he said.
