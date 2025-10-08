Searches at Pochaiv Lavra in Ternopil region: police and SBU investigate possible fraud with the sanctuary's property

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches on the territory of the Pochaiv Lavra in Ternopil region as part of criminal proceedings for fraud. Police and SBU investigators are seizing documents related to the possible illegal privatization of an ancient church, which is an architectural monument of national importance. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the press service of Ternopil region.

Details

Employees of the investigative department of the Kremenets district police department of the National Police Main Directorate in Ternopil region, together with the SBU, are conducting searches on the territory of the Pochaiv Lavra, including seizing documents, etc. The measures are being carried out as part of a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – fraud - reported the press service.

The spokesman also added that the inspection is related to the alleged illegal privatization of an ancient church, which is part of the Pochaiv Lavra and is an architectural monument of national importance.

