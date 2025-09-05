The Kyiv City State Administration stated that law enforcement officers conducted searches in the Department of Public Communications

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the Department of Public Communications of the Kyiv City State Administration and its subordinate communal enterprises, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

As noted by the Department, there were no prior requests or court decisions to obtain documents.

Instead, the actions of law enforcement officers blocked the work of the Department and subordinate enterprises. Employees of the Department provide the documents requested by law enforcement agencies, which are already publicly available. - added the Kyiv City State Administration.

