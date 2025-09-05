$41.350.02
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 13443 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 22661 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 20074 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 35954 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM • 35273 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 50033 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41796 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Veniславskyі
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41561 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41740 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
The Kyiv City State Administration stated that law enforcement officers conducted searches in the Department of Public Communications

Kyiv

 • 88 views

Law enforcement officers are conducting searches in the Department of Public Communications of the Kyiv City State Administration and its subordinate enterprises. No prior requests or court decisions were received, which blocked the Department's work.

The Kyiv City State Administration stated that law enforcement officers conducted searches in the Department of Public Communications

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the Department of Public Communications of the Kyiv City State Administration and its subordinate communal enterprises, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting searches at the Department of Public Communications and its subordinate communal enterprises.

- the message says.

As noted by the Department, there were no prior requests or court decisions to obtain documents.

Instead, the actions of law enforcement officers blocked the work of the Department and subordinate enterprises. Employees of the Department provide the documents requested by law enforcement agencies, which are already publicly available.

- added the Kyiv City State Administration.

KCSA announced another search - because of the 2009 decision on the community's property07.02.25, 15:24 • 33307 views

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Kyiv City State Administration