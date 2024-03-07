Sculptures by Ukrainian artist depicting war-torn cities to be exhibited in Italy

The Italian gallery Galleria Civica Cavour in Padua will open a unique exhibition of sculptures by Oleksandr Zhyvotkov, some of which are dedicated to Bucha, Mariupol, Irpin, Kherson, and Vinnytsia.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On March 7, the Galleria Civica Cavour in Padua, Italy, will host the opening of a unique exhibition "Sacred Tablets of Ukraine. Oleksandr Zhyvotkov" of sculptural reliefs and counter-reliefs created by the contemporary Ukrainian artist.

More than 30 works by him, made of cardboard, stone and wood, will be presented to the Italian audience for the first time.

Most of the artist's works were created after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The exhibition is dedicated to specific events and places related to the war, such as Bucha, Mariupol, Irpin, Kherson, and Vinnytsia.