Scientists revealed why fingerprints of different people cannot be the same

Scientists have answered the question of whether different people can have identical fingerprints. This is reported by UNN with reference to IFLScience.

Details

The study found that umbilical cord length, baby's position, nutrition, and growth rate can affect fingerprints. This human characteristic is formed between 13 and 19 weeks of pregnancy.

Various environmental factors can influence the formation of fingerprints. This happens during intrauterine development - the study says.

However, even if the prints are similar, absolute identity is practically impossible. In addition, a person's fingerprints can change throughout life. Scars, burns, or even certain types of medication can alter them.

Smoking just a few cigarettes a day increases heart attack risk by 50%: scientists' research