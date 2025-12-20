$42.340.00
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 15173 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 29665 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 22538 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 28943 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 38435 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 29988 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 58807 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 41374 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 20541 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
Scientists revealed why fingerprints of different people cannot be the same

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The study found that umbilical cord length, fetal position, nutrition, and growth rate influence fingerprint formation. Even similar fingerprints are not absolutely identical, and scars, burns, or medications can change them throughout life.

Scientists revealed why fingerprints of different people cannot be the same

Scientists have answered the question of whether different people can have identical fingerprints. This is reported by UNN with reference to IFLScience.

Details

The study found that umbilical cord length, baby's position, nutrition, and growth rate can affect fingerprints. This human characteristic is formed between 13 and 19 weeks of pregnancy.

Various environmental factors can influence the formation of fingerprints. This happens during intrauterine development

- the study says.

However, even if the prints are similar, absolute identity is practically impossible. In addition, a person's fingerprints can change throughout life. Scars, burns, or even certain types of medication can alter them.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyHealth