Scientists have developed a battery that will work for centuries without recharging

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Scientists have developed a battery that will work for centuries without recharging

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

Bristol scientists have created a battery based on carbon-14 that can work for thousands of years. It is planned to be used to power medical implants and space probes.

Scientists have developed a battery that will work for centuries without recharging

Scientists have created a unique carbon-based battery that can supply microwatt power for hundreds of years. Researchers assure that the new technology will provide safe and continuous power for medical implants, remote sensors, and even space probes, where battery replacement is impractical. This is reported by UNN with reference to Earth.

Details

Scientists from the University of Bristol and UKAEA (United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority) have developed a unique carbon-14 based battery that can operate without recharging for millennia. Using a radioactive isotope with a half-life of about 5,700 years, engineers embed it in the structure of an artificial diamond and obtain a stable microwatt current for hundreds of generations.

Neil Fox, Professor of Materials for Energy at the University of Bristol, along with colleagues, is looking for ways to "repurpose radioactive materials for use in long-term energy sources".

It is from such graphite waste from nuclear reactors that valuable carbon-14 is extracted, and a thick layer of diamond reliably retains radiation inside the device, ensuring safe emissions outside the battery. The process of plasma-chemical deposition from the vapor phase is used to form the diamond shell.

Engineers from the Culham Campus of the University of Arizona and UKAEA have created a special plasma deposition unit to accurately create these diamond layers. This installation allowed controlled growth of diamond infused with carbon-14, safely securing the radioactive material in place and maximizing energy capture

- the publication says.

Diamond batteries offer a safe and sustainable way to ensure a continuous level of power in the microwatt range. This is a new technology that uses artificial diamond to safely hold a small amount of carbon-14 

– explains Sarah Clarke, Director of the Tritium Fuel Cycle at UKAEA.

Due to the fact that the decay of carbon-14 occurs constantly and without external interference, such an energy element is able to power tiny implants - hearing aids or pacemakers - as well as devices in conditions where battery replacement is practically impossible.

In the space industry, these batteries can power probes and beacons in deep space when solar panels are no longer effective. A slow but stable source of energy is also ideal for radio frequency (RF) tags that operate for decades.

Our microenergy technology can support a whole range of important applications, from space technology and security devices to medical implants

- adds Professor Tom Scott from the University of Bristol.

However, before such batteries appear in everyday life, it is necessary to complete a series of laboratory tests, establish control over radioactive materials and reduce the cost of diamond synthesis.

The key issues remain safety and public trust: even with minimal levels of radiation, the term "radioactive" can scare consumers.

In addition, regulators need to develop clear standards for the production, use and disposal of such batteries. So far, carbon-14 batteries remain a highly specialized technology for the aerospace, defense and medical fields.

In China, AI chatbots turned off photo recognition during the local ZNO - "gaokao" exam09.06.25, 17:29 • 1702 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the WorldTechnologies
