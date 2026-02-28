$43.210.03
February 27, 07:28 PM • 9816 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 20673 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 26673 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 36506 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 37054 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 39401 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 53953 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46375 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39872 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33904 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusives
Scientists from the University of Waterloo have developed genetically modified bacteria that eat cancerous tumors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Researchers from the University of Waterloo have developed genetically modified Clostridium sporogenes bacteria capable of destroying cancerous tumors. They introduced an oxygen tolerance gene and a quorum-sensing mechanism to control bacterial growth.

Scientists from the University of Waterloo have developed genetically modified bacteria that eat cancerous tumors

An interdisciplinary team of researchers has developed a unique cancer treatment method based on the use of "programmable" microbes capable of devouring tumors from within. Using the bacterium Clostridium sporogenes, which naturally reproduces in an oxygen-free environment, scientists were able to direct it directly into the nuclei of solid tumors. This is reported by Science Daily, writes UNN.

Details

The main obstacle to the use of soil bacteria was their death upon contact with oxygen at the edges of the tumor, which prevented the complete destruction of cancer cells.

DeepMind's AlphaGenome AI deciphered the human "dark genome"30.01.26, 04:26 • 3820 views

To solve this problem, Professor Mark Okoine's team introduced an oxygen tolerance gene from related microorganisms. To control this process, the scientists used a quorum-sensing mechanism – a kind of "electrical circuit" of DNA chains that activates the protective functions of bacteria only when their concentration inside the tumor reaches a certain level.

Synthetic Biology in the Service of Medicine and Future Trials

During experiments, the researchers confirmed the system's operability by programming microbes to produce a glowing protein at the moment of activation of the necessary genes.

According to Professor Brian Ingalls, this approach allows for the creation of biological systems with predictable behavior, which excludes the growth of bacteria in oxygen-rich areas of the body, such as the bloodstream. The next stage of the project will be to combine the control system and endurance genes into a single organism for preclinical trials on living models.

Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease04.02.26, 17:39 • 17274 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthTechnologies
Animals
Carcinoma