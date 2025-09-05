"Schoolchild's Package": an online map of stores where aid can be spent has been launched

An interactive dashboard has been launched with over 25,000 retail outlets across Ukraine where the "Schoolchild's Package" program operates. The online map will help parents quickly find stores with children's clothing, footwear, and school supplies, and soon - with books.

This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

This tool will allow you to find stores where payment is available within the "Schoolchild's Package" program.

We are working on improving the "Schoolchild's Package", and the launch of the dashboard is an important tool that we will continue to develop. Our task is not just to provide financial support, but also to help families easily navigate where it can be used without unnecessary worries - said Denys Uliutin, Minister of Social Policy.

In total, the dashboard displays over 25,000 retail outlets across Ukraine. It is a navigator, but it does not cover all stores. However, on the map, you can find retail outlets where you can guaranteed pay within the program. The dashboard also has filters by region and territorial community.

The launch of the interactive map is another step towards transparency and convenience. It is important for us that every family can quickly and unhindered use state aid - said Petro Dobromilsky, Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs, who was also involved in the creation of the dashboard.

It should also be noted that store addresses and names may be updated, in particular, due to the renaming of communities or streets, the Ministry of Social Policy says and asks that if an error or outdated data is found, to report it by filling out the Google form at the link.

We remind you that you can apply for assistance until November 15, 2025, in the Diia application or in writing - at the nearest service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. The list of available addresses is at the link.

Participation in the program is open to all stores with the scope of activity "Trade in school supplies (stationery), children's clothing and footwear". In the near future, the "Schoolchild's Package" is planned to be expanded, allowing funds to be spent on books.