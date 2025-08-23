$41.220.00
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Schoolchildren will get their own currency in "Mriya" from October: Fedorov revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

From October 1, the "Mriya" application will begin beta testing of the internal currency "mriyky" for schoolchildren. Students will be able to earn points for completing tasks and improving academic performance, exchanging them for goods and services.

Schoolchildren will get their own currency in "Mriya" from October: Fedorov revealed details

The "Mriya" application will launch beta testing of an internal currency for Ukrainian schoolchildren starting October 1. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on TikTok, explaining how students will be able to get and use the "mriyky" currency, UNN reports.

Details

"We don't communicate much about 'Mriya', but in reality, it is the coolest educational project in the world for public and private schools - it doesn't matter," Fedorov said.

According to him, "Mriya" will have a virtual currency for schoolchildren. He explained how it will work and said that earned points will be credited to the virtual currency - "mriyky".

"Our children will receive tasks on various subjects, on a specific subject. The child answers, they are formed through AI, and you get points for them. Also certain 'mriyky'. Then you get for, for example, improving in English: from 9 points to the next lesson you earned 10 points," Fedorov explained.

He noted that in this way the system will generate tasks for students.

"You do them, you get the virtual currency 'mriyky', and then you can exchange them for specific products or services in various networks - cinemas or stores," he noted.

Just now, the team presented to me the mechanics of how this mechanism will work. We will launch it on October 1. There will be 10-15 thousand children in beta test, and from January 1, 2026, or the first quarter, we will launch it for all schools that join "Mriya"

- Fedorov said.

According to him, approximately 2,000 schools will be in "Mriya" from September 1.

"What is important? Our goal is not just to launch something for fun. But to involve children in the learning process. To make them learn more," Fedorov said.

Educational app "Mriya" is planned to be enshrined in law11.08.25, 12:27 • 2983 views

For reference

"Mriya" is a state educational ecosystem that includes a web portal and a mobile application for students, parents, and teachers. It provides convenient access to educational resources, e-documents, and communications.

Addition

Fedorov previously reported that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on an artificial intelligence-based assistant that will help the contact center respond to inquiries. The assistant will be named Nadiya.

Anna Murashko

