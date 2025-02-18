Metropolitan schools leaders make their own decisions on quarantine

Heads of educational institutions will independently decide on the introduction of quarantine and forms of education during it in case of exceeding epidemiological indicators of the incidence of influenza and ARVI. This was announced by the deputy head of KCSA Valentyn Mondriyivsky, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, school leaders will choose whether to transfer students to distance learning or suspend the educational process in certain classes.

The head of an educational institution directly manages the institution and is responsible for its educational, financial, economic and other activities. It is he or she who makes the decision on quarantine, taking into account the epidemic situation in the team, - Mondriyevsky said.

He also urged parents not to send their children with signs of the disease to school or kindergarten, but to consult a doctor immediately.

Addendum

According to the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, the incidence rate is 1.5 times lower than the epidemic threshold and currently stands at 515.7.

The incidence among children increased by 2.3%, from 9,468 to 9,688 cases. At the same time, the incidence among schoolchildren decreased by 14.4%, with 4,955 cases registered over the week.

Over the past week, 324 people were hospitalized with influenza and ARVI, including 228 children. Twenty-seven people fell ill with COVID-19, including 6 children.

