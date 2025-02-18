Brovarska hromada has an increasing incidence of flu and ARVI among schoolchildren and teachers - mayor

The morbidity situation in the educational institutions of the Brovary community remains difficult. As of today, 20.5% of students and 6% of teachers are ill. This was announced by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the increase in the incidence does not stop. As of today, 20.5% of students and 6% of teachers are already ill, - Ihor Sapozhko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 31 classes in different lyceums of the community are currently studying remotely. Due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation, four lyceums in the community have been transferred to distance learning:

- Lyceum No. 10 - until February 21, 2025 inclusive

- Lyceum No. 8 - until February 21, 2025 inclusive

- Lyceum №2 - until 02/24/2025 inclusive

- Lyceum No. 7 - until February 24, 2025 inclusive.

At the same time, according to Ihor Sapozhko, the Trebukhiv Lyceum has returned to full-time education.

Recall

Last week, Ihor Sapozhko reportedthat the number of students with flu and ARVI is growing in the Brovary community, and 78 classes have switched to distance learning. Trebukhiv Lyceum is fully online due to high incidence

Addendum



According to the Ministry of Health, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded in 5 regions due to an increase in the incidence of SARS: Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions. In these regions or individual settlements of the region, by the decision of the regional commission of the Ministry of Health and Emergencies, enhanced anti-epidemic measures, the so-called "local quarantine", may be applied.