Brovarska hromada has an increasing incidence of flu and ARVI among schoolchildren and teachers - mayor

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27701 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 48376 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 93143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99560 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112320 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116629 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149978 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53576 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106702 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 65034 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26820 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 93143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112049 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149978 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140839 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173305 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22526 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51867 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133076 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134971 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163386 views
Brovarska hromada has an increasing incidence of flu and ARVI among schoolchildren and teachers - mayor

Brovarska hromada has an increasing incidence of flu and ARVI among schoolchildren and teachers - mayor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29487 views

In the Brovary community, 20.5% of students and 6% of teachers are ill with flu and ARVI. 31 classes have been switched to distance learning, and four lyceums are fully online by the end of February.

The morbidity situation in the educational institutions of the Brovary community remains difficult. As of today, 20.5% of students and 6% of teachers are ill. This was announced by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the increase in the incidence does not stop. As of today, 20.5% of students and 6% of teachers are already ill,

- Ihor Sapozhko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 31 classes in different lyceums of the community are currently studying remotely. Due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation, four lyceums in the community have been transferred to distance learning:

-       Lyceum No. 10 - until February 21, 2025 inclusive

-       Lyceum No. 8 - until February 21, 2025 inclusive

-       Lyceum №2 - until 02/24/2025 inclusive

-       Lyceum No. 7 - until February 24, 2025 inclusive.

At the same time, according to Ihor Sapozhko, the Trebukhiv Lyceum has returned to full-time education.

Last week, Ihor Sapozhko reportedthat the number of students with flu and ARVI is growing in the Brovary community, and 78 classes have switched to distance learning. Trebukhiv Lyceum is fully online due to high incidence

According to the Ministry of Health, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded in 5 regions due to an increase in the incidence of SARS: Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions. In these regions or individual settlements of the region, by the decision of the regional commission of the Ministry of Health and Emergencies, enhanced anti-epidemic measures, the so-called "local quarantine", may be applied.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

brovaryBrovary

