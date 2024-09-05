Scholz to meet with Zelensky tomorrow before Ramstein meeting

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on September 6. This was announced by a spokesman for the German government, reports UNN with reference to AFP and DW.

“The Federal Chancellor will meet with the Ukrainian President face-to-face on Friday afternoon in Frankfurt,” the spokesman said on Thursday, September 5.

The meeting will take place before the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the so-called Ramstein format, which will be held at the eponymous American air base in Germany.

The spokesman did not provide any further details on the program of Zelenskyy's visit to Germany.

Earlier, the German newspaper Der Spiegel reported, citing sources, that Zelenskyy would participate in the Ramstein meeting in person.

According to the newspaper, the president wants to personally ask the allies for more weapons to defend against Russian aggression, primarily long-range missiles and air defense systems.

In recent months, Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons supplied by them to strike military targets in the territory deep inside Russia.