The security spokesman for Germany's main opposition CDU party, Roderich Kiesewetter, sees signs that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is going to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before the February 23 parliamentary elections. Kiesewetter wrote about this on Saturday, January 4, in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one should be prepared "for the surprises of the election campaign.

There are increasing signs that Chancellor Scholz will travel to Moscow or meet with Putin before February 23. For Ukraine, the implementation of these plans means, among other things, the suspension of the Paris Agreement for 10-20 years. It will be important to see how the Ukrainian population or our neighbors will react to all this - the politician emphasized.

Kiesewetter noted that a meeting between US President-elect Donald Trump and Putin is scheduled for March, so "let everyone draw their own conclusion on this.

He emphasized that "all the negotiations and agreements that are currently underway in this situation are to the detriment of Ukraine and de facto mean its subjugation.

The politician also emphasized that Ukraine should not be a target or a victim. According to him, we should not be silent and accept the "Moscow connection" in our own ranks.

Recall

In November last year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with Putin about the war in Ukraine. The conversation turned out to be beneficial for both sides, but the Russian dictator benefited the most.