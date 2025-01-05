ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Scholz may meet with Putin before February 23 - German opposition

Scholz may meet with Putin before February 23 - German opposition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28245 views

The German opposition has noticed signs that a meeting between Scholz and Putin is being prepared for February 23. Roderich Kiesewetter warns that such talks could harm Ukraine's interests.

The security spokesman for Germany's main opposition CDU party, Roderich Kiesewetter, sees signs that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is going to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before the February 23 parliamentary elections. Kiesewetter wrote about this on Saturday, January 4, in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one should be prepared "for the surprises of the election campaign.

There are increasing signs that Chancellor Scholz will travel to Moscow or meet with Putin before February 23. For Ukraine, the implementation of these plans means, among other things, the suspension of the Paris Agreement for 10-20 years. It will be important to see how the Ukrainian population or our neighbors will react to all this

- the politician emphasized.

Kiesewetter noted that a meeting between US President-elect Donald Trump and Putin is scheduled for March, so "let everyone draw their own conclusion on this.

He emphasized that "all the negotiations and agreements that are currently underway in this situation are to the detriment of Ukraine and de facto mean its subjugation.

The politician also emphasized that Ukraine should not be a target or a victim. According to him, we should not be silent and accept the "Moscow connection" in our own ranks.

Recall

In November last year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a telephone conversation with Putin about the war in Ukraine. The conversation turned out to be beneficial for both sides, but the Russian dictator benefited the most.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

donald-trumpDonald Trump
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

