Scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine on January 21
Kyiv • UNN
On January 21, scheduled power outages and industrial power restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine. These are the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
On January 21, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.
Tomorrow, January 21, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.
