03:45 PM • 10821 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 13193 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 23015 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 18016 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 25446 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 23663 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 23796 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21485 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17935 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37914 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine on January 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

On January 21, scheduled power outages and industrial power restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine. These are the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine on January 21

On January 21, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, January 21, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

In Kyiv, up to a third of the housing stock remains without heating after the enemy attack20.01.26, 16:19 • 2074 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine