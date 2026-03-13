$44.160.1950.960.02
Scandalous Lithuanian company continues to feed Kyiv schoolchildren - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Scandalous Lithuanian company continues to feed Kyiv schoolchildren - media.

Scandalous Lithuanian company continues to feed Kyiv schoolchildren - media

The Lithuanian company "Pontem.UA", which has repeatedly been involved in scandals regarding school meals in Kyiv, has won tenders totaling almost 2 billion hryvnias, reported by "Ukrainian News".

Throughout its participation, the company has won 405 tenders for school meals. Of these, 393 tenders, totaling 1,304,576,120 hryvnias, were won through non-competitive lot procedures. This occurs when there are no other participants at all, or they were disqualified during the tender registration phase or even during the bidding process.

At the same time, according to the 2025 financial report, 100% of "Pontem.UA"'s revenue comes from government contracts. The largest customers are the education departments of the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi district administrations. These education departments often reject proposals from Ukrainian enterprises at the initial stage of the tender, favoring the Lithuanians.

Previously, "Pontem.UA" was involved in a high-profile scandal when students of the second shift at school #332 in Osokorky and at the Kyivska Rus gymnasium found portions of food that had not been eaten by first-shift students. At that time, parents initiated a change of supplier and sought a company that would provide higher quality services. However, their concerns were ignored by both the district authorities and even the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. The then-deputy Valentyn Mondriievskyi promised to deal with the unscrupulous supplier, but the matter went no further than promises.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
State budget
Dnipro Raion (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv