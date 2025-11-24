$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 5604 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 8438 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 11436 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 18321 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 26583 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 30031 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 34527 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26568 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22641 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19928 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.9m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump's working version of the peace plan already differs from the document published earlier - New York TimesNovember 23, 10:54 PM • 8322 views
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 13315 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 11414 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhoto02:09 AM • 13780 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 16996 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 5604 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 46098 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 123345 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 86773 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 91439 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 33480 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 44203 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 46133 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 123345 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 64583 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Iron dome

Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11440 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal will today consider an appeal against the pre-trial detention of oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. She is suspected of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of businessman Adnan Kivan.

Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death

The Kyiv Court of Appeal will consider today at 11:40 a.m. the appeal against the pre-trial detention measure for oncologist Maryna Bielotserkivska. The Court of Appeal, chaired by Judge Yulia Matviienko, may change the pre-trial detention measure from round-the-clock house arrest to night-time, reports UNN.

Within the framework of the case concerning the death of a patient – businessman Adnan Kivan, who was undergoing treatment at the Odesa private clinic "Odrex", the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a pre-trial detention measure for oncologist Maryna Bielotserkivska in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. Bielotserkivska is one of two suspects in criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which caused the death of a patient.

Forensic medical examination established that during Adnan Kivan's treatment, doctors failed to adequately respond to signs of complications, did not prescribe necessary medications, including antibiotics after surgery, and performed procedures that were contraindicated for the patient given his condition. Experts concluded that there was a direct causal link between the doctors' actions and Kivan's death on October 28, 2024. It should be noted that after the developer's death, Bielotserkivska was dismissed from the clinic.

In addition to Bielotserkivska, her former colleague, Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department at the "Odrex" medical center, has also been notified of suspicion within the framework of the criminal proceedings.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has already held a hearing regarding the pre-trial detention measure for Vitaliy Rusakov. According to its results, Vitaliy Rusakov, suspected of improper performance of professional duties that caused the patient's death, was ordered to be under house arrest from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Given the "curfew" in the country, the suspected doctor is currently no more restricted than all other Ukrainians. This court decision caused public outrage.

In addition, Rusakov himself smiled and joked in court, and afterwards posted a selfie with an electronic bracelet on social media. The families of the deceased patients called such behavior a manifestation of cynicism and disrespect for the deceased.

New stories of affected patients of the "Odrex" clinic

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to emerge one after another – people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly are now daring to tell stories about how treatment at "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help – into dangerous experiments, and medicine – into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", relatives of affected and deceased patients tell about their experiences.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband could have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over documents for the apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic, without stopping, sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation during which he was likely infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo tells about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they would save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. The aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boichuk recalls how she sent her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, were never able to determine a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confusing explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a prescription for a cold."

All these stories with different diagnoses, different circumstances, different people have one common feature – the feeling that the lives of patients in "Odrex" are valued much less than the money that can be obtained for "treatment." Victims and families of the deceased talk about medical errors, negligence, cynicism, but most of all – about the absence of elementary humanity.

As the investigation continues, more and more people are coming forward with new stories. And each of them sounds like new evidence that the problem is much deeper than individual doctors. The problem, it seems, lies in the very structure of the "Odrex" clinic, which allows such an attitude towards people, their health, and their lives.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Odrex
Social network
Film
Kyiv