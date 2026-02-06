$43.140.03
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 3058 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 5336 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 7910 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 18997 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16126 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19058 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 60728 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 53282 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 41343 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Scammers call Ukrainians posing as Monobank: how not to lose money

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Cases of phone calls from scammers posing as Monobank employees are being recorded in Ukraine. The attackers extort data, referring to a "suspicious login" or an attempt to withdraw funds.

Scammers call Ukrainians posing as Monobank: how not to lose money

Cases of phone calls are being recorded in Ukraine, during which fraudsters impersonate Monobank employees. The numbers in question are +38 044 325 03 16 and +38 044 592 40 76, UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that fraudsters report an alleged "suspicious login" to the account from another city, as well as an attempt to withdraw credit funds. Then the attackers convince the user to click the "withdrawal" button, explaining it as "the need to block the operation."

At the same time, during the conversation with the victim, they may clarify the credit limit, ask for the exact amount of funds on the card, and also state the date of birth to create the appearance of an "official call," the CPD clarified.

Phishing, "calls from the bank," fake stores - the most common types of fraud: how not to fall into the trap05.02.26, 12:28 • 3198 views

Ukrainians were urged not to confirm financial transactions during calls under any circumstances, and not to disclose account details, balances, or other personal information. In such cases, it is recommended to end the conversation and contact the bank through official channels.

Remember that bank representatives do not call clients with a demand to confirm or cancel transactions in this way

- noted the CPD.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General stopped the activities of an organized group, from whose actions at least 13 people have already suffered. The attackers stole almost 1 million hryvnias by offering fake UN assistance and sales on OLX.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Bank card
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine