Scammers call Ukrainians posing as Monobank: how not to lose money

Cases of phone calls are being recorded in Ukraine, during which fraudsters impersonate Monobank employees. The numbers in question are +38 044 325 03 16 and +38 044 592 40 76, UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

It is noted that fraudsters report an alleged "suspicious login" to the account from another city, as well as an attempt to withdraw credit funds. Then the attackers convince the user to click the "withdrawal" button, explaining it as "the need to block the operation."

At the same time, during the conversation with the victim, they may clarify the credit limit, ask for the exact amount of funds on the card, and also state the date of birth to create the appearance of an "official call," the CPD clarified.

Ukrainians were urged not to confirm financial transactions during calls under any circumstances, and not to disclose account details, balances, or other personal information. In such cases, it is recommended to end the conversation and contact the bank through official channels.

Remember that bank representatives do not call clients with a demand to confirm or cancel transactions in this way - noted the CPD.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stopped the activities of an organized group, from whose actions at least 13 people have already suffered. The attackers stole almost 1 million hryvnias by offering fake UN assistance and sales on OLX.