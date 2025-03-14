SBU on the suspect in the murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: he turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter
Kyiv • UNN
A suspect has been detained in the murder of activist Demyan Hanul. He turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter. The SBU is considering the versions of contract killing and the "Russian trace".
A 46-year-old deserter suspected of murdering activist Demyan Hanul in Odesa has been detained. Possible motives for the crime are being investigated, including versions of a contract killing and a "Russian trace". This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.
The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police conducted a joint special operation, during which a suspect in the murder of public activist Demyan Hanul was detained. According to available information, the man who shot the activist turned out to be a 46-year-old deserter
It is reported that investigative and operational measures are ongoing.
Possible motives for the crime are being investigated, including versions of a contract killing, as well as a "Russian trace
The pre-trial investigation is being carried out under the procedural guidance of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder).
Context
In Odesa, in broad daylight, an unknown man shot Demyan Hanul. The man died.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a group of the National Police had left for Odesa to investigate the murder of the activist.
Klymenko stated that he had been informed of the information that had been collected so far. There are concrete leads. Police operatives and investigators are working to identify the shooter and detain him. He noted that the information that the shooter was wearing a military uniform is not true.
A criminal investigation has been launched into the murder of activist Demyan Hanul, who was shot in Odesa today, March 14, by an unknown man. The incident is classified as premeditated murder committed on order.
WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT HANUL
Demyan Hanul on his Facebook page criticized Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov for building on the Odesa coast.
Thus, after leaving the Right Sector, he created the NGO "Street Front", was the organizer of events to return the Summer Theater (territory of the City Garden), against illegal buildings and others. In 2016, Odesa deputies tried to transfer the Summer Theater to a private enterprise, in 2017 the protests escalated into clashes with the police. Hanul was accused of organizing mass riots. Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Bey were also brought to justice with him. In court, People's Deputy Andriy Biletsky wanted to take Hanul on bail. The criminal case was left open, in which the then head of the Odesa region police, Dmytro Holovin, who in 2019 was suspected of misappropriating state property, is the victim.
In 2020, unknown persons burned Hanul's car. In the summer of the same year, unknown persons fired at the car with him near the village of Vyzyrka. Hanul began to shoot back with a traumatic weapon. In November 2020, unknown persons smashed his BMW X5 car with bats, and later burned it at a service station.
On May 4, 2023, in Odesa, unknown men in military uniforms beat Hanul, and the police opened a criminal case. The military command launched an official investigation into the alleged involvement of servicemen in the beating.
The activist was also spotted among the attackers at the LGBT march.
The activist asked the SBU to provide him with protection back in July 2024, as he began to receive threats.
Russian resources "leaked" personal information about his relatives on the Internet and offered a reward of up to 10 thousand dollars for attacking him.
In the Russian Federation, Hanul was arrested in absentia under several criminal articles.