SBU drones attack oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia - sources

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

SBU drones attack oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia - sources

SBU drones attack oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia - sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30072 views

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reportedly attacked an oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia, causing widespread fires and destruction.

The oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia, was attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

UNN's sources confirm that it was the Security Service's drones that attacked this important facility for the enemy. After two powerful explosions last night, a large-scale fire broke out there. The primary oil processing unit, namely the vacuum and atmospheric columns, was damaged.

"The SBU is striking deep into Russia and continues to attack facilities that are not only important for the Russian economy, but also provide fuel for enemy troops. There will be many surprises ahead, the systematic work continues," the source told UNN.

A few days ago, the SBU conducted a special operation at the Ust-Luga Oil terminal in the Leningrad region. According to Bloomberg, after the SBU attacks, sea shipments of crude oil from Russia dropped to a minimum. This hits Russian exports hard, which means it reduces the resources that Russia can spend on the war.

Addendum

Earlier it was reported that a large-scale fire broke out in the Russian city of Tuapse. According to Russian Telegram channels, there is probably a arrival at the oil refinery.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

