SBU drones attack oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia - sources

The oil refinery in Tuapse, Russia, was attacked by drones of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

UNN's sources confirm that it was the Security Service's drones that attacked this important facility for the enemy. After two powerful explosions last night, a large-scale fire broke out there. The primary oil processing unit, namely the vacuum and atmospheric columns, was damaged.

"The SBU is striking deep into Russia and continues to attack facilities that are not only important for the Russian economy, but also provide fuel for enemy troops. There will be many surprises ahead, the systematic work continues," the source told UNN.

A few days ago, the SBU conducted a special operation at the Ust-Luga Oil terminal in the Leningrad region. According to Bloomberg, after the SBU attacks, sea shipments of crude oil from Russia dropped to a minimum. This hits Russian exports hard, which means it reduces the resources that Russia can spend on the war.

Earlier it was reported that a large-scale fire broke out in the Russian city of Tuapse. According to Russian Telegram channels, there is probably a arrival at the oil refinery.