SBU detains factory accountant who adjusted missile strikes on Odesa

The Security Service detained another FSB agent who was preparing coordinates for a new series of missile and drone strikes on Odesa. She was an accountant at a local plant, UNN reports, citing the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, in order to adjust the air attacks, the Russian special service remotely recruited an accountant of a local plant who came to the attention of the aggressor through her anti-Ukrainian posts on Telegram.

Of particular interest to the enemy were the locations of checkpoints with armored vehicles and mobile air defense fire groups.

On the instructions of the occupier, the agent traveled around the city by public transport and recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders on video.

After the reconnaissance raids, the woman made a report for the FSB, including putting the information on a Google map.

The woman was detained at the final stage of her special operation. During the searches in her apartment , a cell phone with evidence of her reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia was found. In particular, it contained evidence of covert photo and video recording of the objects of the Defense Forces and communication with the FSB.

The SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

